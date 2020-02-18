Gallery Shoes, the international trade show for shoes and accessories taking place between 8 and 10th of March at the Areal Böhler in Düsseldorf, has announced a wide series of side events.

Each day there will fashion shows where the exhibitors will present the trends for autumn/winter 2020/2021, taking place at the catwalk area in ‘Altes Kesselhaus’

Market specialists and fashion editors from Germany will present during dedicated talk sessions the opportunities of the market for retailers and the ways they can grow online and offer customers more than just goods on the shop floor.

Karolina Landowski from Fashion Trend Pool will discuss the eco-awareness subject, while

ModEurop will present the fashion forecast for the next summer.

Martin Wuttke, Head of Vision at nextguruNow will present the forecast for fashion and also social movements and influences from art and music, while Thomas Wetzlar, Managing Director of SCALERION will discuss the technologies that enable retailers to impress end consumers as well as to connect with manufacturers and distributors in new ways.

The German Federal Association of the Footwear and Leather Goods Industry will be providing insights into the current situation in the shoe industry and report on the status quo of the shoe trade.

At Gallery SHOES, experts from the shoe and leather goods industry will be discussing the

many benefits of leather. The panel will also be looking at how leather is viewed by end

consumers.