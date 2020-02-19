This year, four manufacturers of shoe and leather technology will be presenting their products at SIMAC 2020 Milano as part of the VDMA Services joint participation.

Efka – Frankl & Kirchner, Fortuna Spezialmaschinen, Global International B.V. and PMF GmbH Maschinenfabrikation are exhibiting their products on a joint stand covering a total area of 165 m² at the annual SIMAC / Tanning Tech, a leading trade fair for machines and technologies for the shoe and leather goods industry.

In addition, numerous VDMA member companies are represented at the fair with their own stands.

„The large presence of German and European companies at SIMAC underlines the importance of the fair for the global shoe and leather industry,” says Elgar Straub, Managing Director of VDMA TFL (Textile Care, Fabric and Leather Technologies).

After many very successful years, the industry can look back on a more mixed year in 2019. In the first eleven months of 2019, German manufacturers of shoe and leather machinery were able to export machines worth 39.77 million euros. Exports fell by 16.6 percent compared to the same period last year.

VDMA represents more than 3200 companies in the medium-sized mechanical and plant engineering sector. With more than 1.3 million employees in Germany and a turnover of 232.5 billion euros (2018), the industry is the largest industrial employer and one of the leading German industrial sectors.

Foto: Elgar Straub, Managing Director VDMA Bayern, Fachverband Textile Care, Fabric and Leather Technologies