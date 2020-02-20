Last Sunday, Storm Ciara descended on us, so it would be rude not to mention her in the title of this season’s show round up. Despite the stormy weather, which made us all want to batten down the hatches, Pure London pulled it out the bag, delivering yet another exciting Festival of Fashion. If you missed it, or just want to relive the action, I’ve broken down some of the best bits right here.

Defying the windy conditions outside, Sunday saw visitors flock to Olympia London for the AW20/21 edition. On stage, keynote Dame Zandra Rhodes shared some of her career highlights as we were treated to an exclusive interview with the fashion icon. Meanwhile the return of the iconic Pure London catwalk presentations brought us up to date with the latest collections and the seasonal trends as inspired by our trend partners Unique Style Platform. You can read more about the AW20/21 trends, Hibernate, Attune, Opulence and Nu-Tech, here.

Attended by key buyers from leading multiples, national department stores and exciting independent stores, the quality of visitors spoke for itself as Pure London continued to provide a key trading platform for the UK fashion industry. Buyer and owner of The Collaborative Store Elena Todary labelled Pure a platform for discovery saying, “there’s always a sector dedicated to discovery at Pure, which is something that’s really important to me and for my store.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be Pure London without a focus on sustainability. This season, in collaboration with Conscious Fashion Campaign, we encouraged every single one of our exhibitors to get involved asking each of our brands to align with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. An overwhelming number of brands took part, with 172 of our exhibitors actively aligning themselves with at least one of the goals.

In keeping with the sustainability theme, Pure Conscious enjoyed growth yet again, ahead of its move to the front and centre of the show next season, whilst a number of sustainability experts, including Kerry Bannigan, Steve Kenzie, Tamsin Lejeune and Christopher Stopes took to the Nomad Stage. Highlighting the power the fashion industry holds, the UN’s Steve Kenzie said, “fashion is the most influential industry in changing the way people think. We need to make sustainability fashionable”.

