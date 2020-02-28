Innovation Norway has launched the second call for project proposals under the Programme “SMEs Growth Romania”. The available budget is 18,466,666 euro and is part of the EEA and Norway Grants 2014-2021.

The Programme supports projects proposed by Romanian enterprises in one of the three focus areas: Green Industry Innovation, Blue Growth and Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

SMEs Growth Romania is a business development programme aiming to increase value creation and sustainable growth in the Romanian business sector. The EEA and Norway Grants aim at contributing to the reduction of economic and social disparities in the European Economic Area (EEA) and to the strengthening of bilateral relations between the Donor States (Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein) and the Beneficiary States.

The expected outcome of projects financed by this Call is an increased competitiveness for Romanian enterprises, in the form of growth in turnover and net operational profit and job creation. Projects are also expected to contribute to the development and application of innovative technologies, processes and solutions, as well as reduction of CO2 emissions and more energy efficient production processes.

Any requests for clarifications can be sent at: RO.Innovation@innovationnorway.no. The deadline for submitting the applications is May 28th, 2020.

During the first call there were ten Romanian companies to benefit of grants, out of which one activates in the textile area: Majutex SRL. The programme will help the factory’s modernisation by improving its green innovation capacity and business. Majutex will develop and implement a green production line processes with a research and innovation component focused on designing an innovative smart fabric and new textile products. The total budget of this project is 1,858,350 euro, out of which 850,000 euro represents the approved grant.

