1,375 brands from 30 countries were showcased to around 22,000 professional visitors from Russia and the Eurasian Economic Union during Collection Premiere Moscow.

A total of 1,375 brands from 30 countries exhibited at 34th CPM

Approx. 135 brands from 25 countries at ‘CPM Body & Beach’

Around 22,000 buyers from Russia and the Eurasian Economic Union

Growth of up to 10 percent for country pavilions from France, Greece and Turkey

Increasing significance of fashion ‘Made in Denmark’

‘Flair de Paris’ theme at GOLD CLUB LOUNGE during 34th edition of CPM

With Parisian allure, French cocktails and a ‘Rendez-vous avec lingerie’ show in cooperation with the creative team from World Fashion Channel, the ‘CPM Gold Club Lounge’ in the Body & Beach area captivated the attention of the many VIPs in attendance. As is tradition, on the second day 130 buyers were invited to a private lingerie show in the ‘CPM GOLD CLUB LOUNGE’. The host country this time was France.

Side events for retailers

At the focus of the further extended line-up of side events were the 24th international Russian Fashion Retail Forum with ‘CPM Shop & Retail Solutions’ themes. Here retailers received the latest information about everything from developing the fashion market to solutions for online/offline retail. For more than 300 visitors, this time the WGSN trend presentation was a must-attend at CPM. In the Body & Beach Talks area, this also included specialist talks and masterclasses by leading international and local experts, as well as trend forecasting for the current and upcoming season. The partner here was the Fashion Consulting Group Moscow.

European brand diversity

Among the brands joining the 34th edition of CPM are newcomers like Stones, Simone Bruns, Brigitte Buge, Liebesgluck and Goldgarn Denim from Germany, Antydote, Ozai N Ku and Lotus from Greece, Maison Fabre, Kaporal, Marina V., Meri Esca and Frnch from France, Napo and Nikola from Poland, as well as Arma Black, ModaQueen and Quo from Turkey. The show was attended by European brands with expansion goals in Russia and the Eurasian Economic Union. This was underlined by the growth rates of up to 10% in the country pavilions from France, Greece and Turkey.

Russian & Eurasian brands

The number of exhibitors from Russia and its neighbouring states also increased. A total of 310 fashion manufacturers from different regions of Russia attended the 34th edition. The list includes designer brands like Akhmadullina Dreams, Vassa&Co., Camille Cassard, Ianis Chamalidy and Truvor, Sinar as well as brands from the ‘CPM Designerpool’ like Sl1p (Moscow), Ivanova (Sochi) and George Shaghashvili (Tbilisi, Georgia) and designer brand F.Lab from Kazan, which was presented during ‘CPM My Country’.