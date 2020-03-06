Mango exhibited its art collection during Arco Art Fair Week in Madrid: A Place to Remember – photographic visions of spaces and landscapes.

A Place to Remember – photographic visions of spaces and landscapes brings together a selection of contemporary photographs from the private collection of Mango, which is being exhibited to the public on the occasion of the ARCO contemporary art fair in Madrid. The window display and the interiors of the stores located at Serrano, 60 and Preciados, 10 will house the selection of works, which will appear alongside the brand’s collections for one week, inviting its customers to participate in the brand’s ties with art.

These works and others belonging to the private collection of Mango are normally displayed at the company’s headquarters, where they co-exist with employees, who are able to take inspiration from the creativity of all these artists. And it this very sensation which Mango wishes to transfer to its consumers with this exhibition.