Huntsman Textile Effects has launched TERASIL ® BLUE W, the latest addition to its range of wash fast disperse dyes, destined for high performance sportswear and athleisure wear.

„Polyester has become the fiber of choice in the textile industry, the demand for polyester and man-made fibers is expected to rise over the long term, as sports and athleisure apparel markets expand around the world. At the same time, leading brands, retailers and mills are increasingly focused on achieving brilliant and deep shades, consistent shade reproducibility, as well as water, energy and cost savings,” the company press release said.

The new solution developed by Huntsman Textile Effects offers an attractive shade and high build-up for deep blues which stays vibrant and also provides quality assurance as products are bluesign® approved and suitable for STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® certified textile products.