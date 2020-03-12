The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is planning to step up its support for companies across its regions of operations to help them deal with the deepening impact of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The Bank, which invests across 38 emerging economies, is preparing a package of measures to present to shareholders for approval.

The proposals are expected to include the establishment of a “resilience framework” for existing clients that would provide emergency short term liquidity, working capital, trade finance and restructuring for companies with strong business fundamentals temporarily affected by the crisis.

The response will put a premium on providing a rapid response to the needs of companies that are suffering from the effects of the Corona virus and the global economic turmoil that has ensued.

This new package of emergency measures comes as the EBRD is already pledging strong support generally for its existing countries of operations and follows a record level of investment of €10.1 billion in 2019.

The EBRD’s economists are expecting economic output to be affected right across its regions of operations, with growth seen slowing especially in Central Asia and also in Eastern Europe and the Caucasus, Russia and south eastern Europe.

Countries that are highly integrated into global supply chains, and in particular have direct dependencies on China and Europe, are likely to suffer most from the virus.