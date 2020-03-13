Mango is continuing with the Shared Moments concept in a new campaign for the Spring/Summer 2020 season. The images and the video were captured by the iconic British photographer Glen Luchford, author of emblematic images throughout a fashion career spanning three decades. The garments in the women’s collection, particularly inspired by the 70s, have been created with 100% sustainable fabrics.

The campaign Shared Moments campaign focuses on community spirit through a video and images that extol the virtues of the intimacy and naturalness of shared moments, celebrating a moment of true complicity and at the same time, the expression of one’s self.

This sense of belonging to the same community is reinforced by the Your choices make us initiative, which Mango launched last November. Via Instagram, followers of the brand have taken decisions regarding this campaign and the new SS20 campaign. Under the slogan “Look. Participate. Decide”, Mango’s creative team is launching a pioneering project in which over 11 million followers of the brand can choose some of the garments the models have worn during the campaign, as well as interacting with them with amusing decisions relating to the trip to Mexico and the moments shared with the others. Based on the responses sent by the Instagram followers, Mango launched a guide to Mexico on 20 January, which includes the essential locations in the region, as well as art galleries and museums.

The garments in the women’s line have been produced using 100% sustainable fabrics, such as sustainable cotton or recycled fibres. The designs, mainly inspired by 70s style, are inundated with prints, especially floral ones, and colours, with pastel tones taking centre stage. The suits with matching waistcoats are one of the key products, while flowing dresses with a summery air are also key in this collection. Accessories such as strap sandals and basket-style bags add personality to each outfit.