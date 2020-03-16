„There is no appetite for garments from European and American brands. Cities are locked down. Who will buy clothing?” said Siddiqur Rahman, a Dhaka-based garment exporter who supplies brands like H&M , C&A, Gap, Walmart and Mango.”

As virus-wary shoppers stayed home in the United States and Europe, apparel retailers braced for a blow to sales and a potential inventory glut. Some slashed orders at garment factories while others began discounting merchandise.

U.S. retailers including Macy’s Inc , Saks Fifth Avenue and Gap Inc.’s Banana Republic sent notices to shoppers late Thursday saying they were open for business in a move to stem losses due to a steep decline in traffic.

In Europe, Zara owner Inditex said on Friday it would temporarily close stores in the areas of Spain worst affected by the coronavirus, including Madrid. In Italy, most shops were shuttered on Wednesday. In New York, stores in some of the world’s most heavily visited shopping districts like Fifth Avenue and Madison Avenue were practically empty on Friday despite pleas to customers. LVMH’s Sephora beauty chain, Ulta Beauty and MAC Cosmetics, owned by Estee Lauder Companies Inc , have all ordered employees to cancel makeovers of customers, to avoid touching faces with hands, which can spread the virus.

In China, the world’s biggest apparel-buying market, consumer demand remains a major concern even as shoppers begin to venture out of quarantine.

The bottom line is that slump in demand for apparel and accessories that happened in China had now spread to the rest of the world.