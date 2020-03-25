Fashion retailer C&A has announced it is donating 240,000 protective face masks to several hospitals across Europe to help stem the spread of the coronavirus and prevention of COVID-19.

The decision follows warnings of a global supply shortage of protective face masks, which has seen stocks for medical workers in many European countries and elsewhere run dangerously low.

“We are all in this unprecedented situation together and need to leverage our stocks and supply chain know-how to support medical professionals working on the frontlines treating patients,” said Jeffrey Hogue, C&A’s Chief Sustainability Officer.

In order to protect its employees and following government recommendations, C&A has arranged for most office staff to work from home until further notice. Currently, most of the fashion retailers’ 1400 stores in its 18 European sales countries are temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The company’s online shop remains up and running 24/7 – now offering free home delivery and an extended return policy.