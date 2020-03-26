In response to the worsening situation concerning the coronavirus pandemic and in view of the current challenges facing German and European retailers, Tendence 2020 has been cancelled.

As a consequence of cancelling Tendence and to support the industry, Messe Frankfurt will be offering Nordstil in Hamburg (25 to 27 July 2020) as the first platform for the 2021 spring and summer collections as well. „Due to the current situation, Nordstil will be providing a special dedicated area for the Tendence product segment Sunshine State, designed for large-volume suppliers with new product lines for spring/summer 2021. All buyers who had wanted to pre-order for the coming spring and summer 2021 at Tendence will be given an opportunity to do so only a few weeks later in Hamburg,” said Messe Frankfurt in a press release.

“We’ve been fighting hard, leaving no stone unturned, to see whether we might hold Tendence here in Frankfurt at the end of June. However, as the coronavirus situation has now taken another turn for the worse, we regret that have no choice but to cancel the event,” says Stephan Kurzawski, Senior Vice President of Messe Frankfurt Exhibition.

In addition, Nextrade (www.nextrade.market) provides retailers with an ordering and marketing tool. Retailers can place their orders with Nextrade suppliers at any time of the day, online and therefore regardless of the official restrictions that are in force right now. Tendence exhibitors do not need to pay the annual standing charge for 2020.