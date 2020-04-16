Tessutica, part of Beaulieu International Group, announced a new product line in upholstery: the Greencare fabrics. Created from pellets that come from marine plastic waste, the fabrics can then be 100% recycled into pellets again. The company’s offices are located in Belgium, and the production in Ploiesti, Romania.

“Greencare is our new collection with 100% recycled and recyclable upholstery fabrics,” says Karl Henderson, General Manager of Tessutica. “It is certified under the Global Recycle Standard (GRS) label. We have engineered these fabrics with recycled yarns from regular post-consumer PET bottles from the oceans, landfills and upcycled cotton from garments.”

For this, Tessutica partnered with the Seaqual project, which brings plastic waste back into the manufacturing chain. “One of the major benefits of using recycled polyester yarns is that the production does not require the usage of new petroleum, which significantly reduces our carbon footprint. It also creates 75% less CO₂ emission compared to the use of virgin polyester,” says Henderson.

With growing demands for sustainability within the business world as well as from end-consumers, Tessutica felt it was the right choice to offer a product line that comes with a full guarantee of environmental consciousness.

Credit foto- Tessutica