The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode is organising a Paris Fashion Week® online event. Dedicated to the presentation of Menswear Spring/Summer 2021 collections, it will take place from July 9th to July 13th 2020.

This event will be structured around a dedicated platform and the principle of the official calendar will be maintained. This digital event joins this summer’s calendar alongside London Fashion Week (June 12 to 14) and Milan Fashion Week (July 14 to 17).

Each House will be represented in the form of a creative film/video. Additional content will be included in an editorialised section of the platform. All of this will be widely shared on the main international media networks.

SPHERE – Paris Fashion Week® Showroom dedicated to emerging brands will take the form of a virtual showroom.

This event, intended for professionals, will be made available to a wide audience. It will also allow to showcase Paris and the creativity of the Houses listed on the calendar of the Paris Fashion Week® in all its unity and diversity.