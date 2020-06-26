DHVANI’s #MillionDollarMask Challenge is a rallying cry to successful individuals, tech leaders, athletes, celebrities, entrepreneurs, investors and foundations to use their resources in creative ways to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Initially launched on April 21 st , „A Mask for Every American” has received requests for more than 1 million face masks, and DHVANI has already delivered over 40,000 masks to residents nationwide.

This is a personal issue for DHVANI’s co-founder and chief of operations, Kanayochukwu Onwuama. Onwuama learned in detail about the dire conditions in New York City hospitals from his mother, Joy Austin, a registered nurse at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, N.Y.

„We’re applying everything we know about designing high-quality athletic apparel to creating and giving away free, eco-friendly, reusable masks,” said Avi Brown, DHVANI chief executive and co-founder.

„It’s time for billionaires and celebrities like Bill and Melinda Gates, Warren Buffett, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Phil Knight, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Cuban and Mark Zuckerberg to take bold action, give back to the greater good of humanity and make a meaningful difference by helping us put a mask on every face in America.”