One year since the Economic Partnership Agreement between the EU and Japan, the European textile and clothing companies benefited greatly: despite some customs’ procedures challenges, exports towards Japan increased by 8,4%, as Euratex informs.

Between February 2019 and January 2020, the EU Textile and Clothing exports to Japan grew by 8,4% compared to the same period of 2018, reaching € 2.151 billion. During this period, exports of clothing products increased around 74%, whereas textiles grew more than 26%.

The main products under apparel and wool & animal hair contributes to 80% of the total exports from EU to Japan, both on 2018 and 2019. These three categories represent alone € 151 billion of EU exports. Other categories saw a significant expansion, such as made-up textile articles, woven fabrics and man-made staple fibers CH55.

Some difficulties were observed for some products in relation to the certificates of origin, as Japanese customs asked for additional documents, making trade for EU companies difficult. This might be related to the novelty of the agreement and its new procedures.

