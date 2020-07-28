We are a company that offers full services to clients who want to buy fabrics. We represent in Romania over 5 European fabric producers. As such, our mission is to consolidate and grow our portfolio of clients in Romania.

Ideal Candidate

  • 3-year experience in Sales
  • Proficient in English (spoken and written)
  • Strong Office Suite skills and social media (facebook,instagram , messenger, excel, etc)
  • Very good problem-solving skills
  • Good attention to details
  • Friendly online attitude
  • Driving license in B category
  • A good skill but not necessary: experience in fabric sales
  • Willing to learn new information with enthusiasm about the company’s services
  • Good communication skills

Job Description

-presenting and contributing to sales of our fabrics at our Bucharest office as well as driving in the country to our other fabric producers

-taking orders from clients and delivering them in the fastest way possible

-understanding clients’ needs

-offering their input in the company’s services and products

-respectful of the company’s procedures and processes

-keeps a list of all clients’ wishes

-maintains a standard of performance while working

Please send your resume at: efabriceurope@gmail.com      

 