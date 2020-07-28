We are a company that offers full services to clients who want to buy fabrics. We represent in Romania over 5 European fabric producers. As such, our mission is to consolidate and grow our portfolio of clients in Romania.

Ideal Candidate

3-year experience in Sales

Proficient in English (spoken and written)

Strong Office Suite skills and social media (facebook,instagram , messenger, excel, etc)

Very good problem-solving skills

Good attention to details

Friendly online attitude

Driving license in B category

A good skill but not necessary: experience in fabric sales

Willing to learn new information with enthusiasm about the company’s services

Good communication skills

Job Description

-presenting and contributing to sales of our fabrics at our Bucharest office as well as driving in the country to our other fabric producers

-taking orders from clients and delivering them in the fastest way possible

-understanding clients’ needs

-offering their input in the company’s services and products

-respectful of the company’s procedures and processes

-keeps a list of all clients’ wishes

-maintains a standard of performance while working

Please send your resume at: efabriceurope@gmail.com