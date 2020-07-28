German-Austrian company is looking for SALES MANAGER for ROMANIA
We are a company that offers full services to clients who want to buy fabrics. We represent in Romania over 5 European fabric producers. As such, our mission is to consolidate and grow our portfolio of clients in Romania.
Ideal Candidate
- 3-year experience in Sales
- Proficient in English (spoken and written)
- Strong Office Suite skills and social media (facebook,instagram , messenger, excel, etc)
- Very good problem-solving skills
- Good attention to details
- Friendly online attitude
- Driving license in B category
- A good skill but not necessary: experience in fabric sales
- Willing to learn new information with enthusiasm about the company’s services
- Good communication skills
Job Description
-presenting and contributing to sales of our fabrics at our Bucharest office as well as driving in the country to our other fabric producers
-taking orders from clients and delivering them in the fastest way possible
-understanding clients’ needs
-offering their input in the company’s services and products
-respectful of the company’s procedures and processes
-keeps a list of all clients’ wishes
-maintains a standard of performance while working
Please send your resume at: efabriceurope@gmail.com