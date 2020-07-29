Avery Dennison Graphics Solutions Europe has formed a partnership with Lampe Textiles, and will become the sole distributor of Squid self-adhesive textile window films to Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA), a company press release informed. The innovative films will be available from September 2020.

Digitally printable Squid films are heat and moisture resistant, with sun protection, and are applied easily onto glass surfaces.

Alessandro Sacchi, product line director digital print Avery Dennison Graphics Solutions Europe, said: “Avery Dennison has developed a very extensive – and growing – range of different window films, across architectural, retail and vehicle applications. This latest addition to our portfolio is the very first fabric that also acts as a self-adhesive curtain. It opens up new design options for interior designers and architects, and offers an excellent alternative to conventional films or net curtains.

Installation can be DIY or by a professional. Woven Squid textile has a linen look and comes ready to print. It offers homes, offices and hotels a soft, minimalistic and elegant appearance and is available in six colours (Chalk, Bone, Oak, Ash, Rock and Coal). Depending on colour, the film deflects between 25% to 36% of solar energy, for cooler rooms during the summer.