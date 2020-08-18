Due to coronavirus-related restrictions, Messe Düsseldorf Moscow informed it would not be possible for the CPM fashion fair to take place at Moscow’s Expocentre exhibition grounds in September 2020. However, the organisers are offering an alternative: a concentrated face-to-face platform in Moscow from 16- 20 September 2020.

The new concept will be presented in an industrial-style venue covering a total area of 7,000 m² in the south-east of the city, where exhibitors have the opportunity to do business and take orders. As a former industrial warehouse, the ‘New Fashion Hall Main Stage’ offers enough space to ensure that both German and Russian hygiene and protection standards can be met.

The event, s’elections moscow 2020 is taking place over five days, and it will be open from 9:00 am until 9:00 pm. Three lines in Moscow’s reliable Metro network offer direct connections to the venue.

In partnership with the Düsseldorf-based IGEDO Company, international brands from Germany, Italy, France, Greece, China and Turkey have been invited. Priority will be given to companies who offer their collections in cooperation with Russian partners. Organisers said that „if international travel to Russia is possible by then, an even wider selection of brands is expected to attend.”

Right up until the last moment, s’elections moscow 2020 will remain flexible with its registrations. This is possible because the capacity of the ‘New Fashion Hall Main Stage’ can be extended as required. the s’elections Video Spaces will enable online interaction with brand representatives from Europe.

To improve the visitor management, guarantee appointments and meet the official requirements in this unprecedented situation, the mandatory online registration is a prerequisite for all visitors.

s’elections moscow 2020 has resulted from the necessity of the coronavirus situation and it involves international event companies such as: Messe Düsseldorf Moscow, Igedo Company, EMI (Ente Moda Italia), Fédération Française du Prêt à Porter Feminin, ITKIB (Istanbul Textile and Apparel Exporter Associations), Fashion Consulting Group (Moscow) and World Fashion Channel (Russia).

180 brands have registered so far, and the number of participants is continuing to increase with a high growth potential. With a focus on men’s and ladieswear and body and beachwear, the event is aimed at professional visitors from Moscow and Central Russia.

Credit foto: CPM Moscow