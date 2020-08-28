H&M announced a collaboration with Sandra Mansour, the eponymous Beirut -based brand known for its dreamy and daring aesthetic. The Sandra Mansour x H&M collection will be available at hm.com and in-stores beginning August 27th . Due to the devastating events in Beirut , H&M will donate $100,000 to support the work of the Lebanese Red Cross.

Inspired by strong female artists and the beauty of nature, the collection features intricate designs in a muted colour palette, where handcrafted details like edgy ruffles and layers of romantic fabrics create a youthful, empowering look.

Sandra Mansour established her fashion house in 2010 and her attention to detail and craftmanship, mixed with inspiration from art and her surroundings in Beirut, shines through in all her designs. For the Sandra Mansour x H&M collection, Sandra draws inspiration from elements of nature and female artists such as Toyen, Dorothea Tanning, Lena Leclercq, and Bibi Zogbe. The result is a feminine and strong range of dresses, blouses and skirts, a tailored blazer, and a printed T-shirt and hoodie. Fit and flare shapes and ruffled hems are mixed with volume and statement details in an earthy color palette of greys, ivory and black.