An employee shows yarn bobbins at the Artistic Milliners, a fabric and garments supplier - part of the Better Cotton project - in Karachi, Pakistan. The Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) was founded by WWF and a number of like-minded retailers to improve the way cotton is grown and processed - and create a more sustainable future for cotton. BCI strives to mainstream 'Better Cotton' that is more energy-efficient, uses resources such as water more wisely, reduces the use of pesticides and is healthier for people and the environment.