Royal DSM announced that Moncler will use for its Fall/Winter 2020 Grenoble collection the Dyneema ® Composite Fabrics, which fuses form and function into high performance skiwear.

Sandro Mandrino, Head of Design for Moncler Grenoble, was the first designer of the luxury fashion brand to incorporate Dyneema into one of his creations through the Moncler Genius project.

The Moncler Genius project advocates radical co-creation where multiple designers create their own signature collections in collaboration with the house. Together, these collections translate into one vision of the future and, as one of the nine designers, Mandrino’s interpretation of the future of fashion features Dyneema Composite Fabric.

Dyneema is a fiber 15 times stronger than steel yet light enough to float on water. In fabric form, the fiber is available in composites, denim, knits, wovens and hybrids for composite reinforcements.