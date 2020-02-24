The P.E Nation x H&M collection will feature clothes, swimwear, undergarments and accessories, designed in collaboration with the H&M in-house team, and will be available in stores worldwide as well as on hm.com from 5 March.

H&M announces a collaboration with P.E Nation, a Sydney-based brand known for their multi-faceted and fashion-forward activewear.

From figure-flattering leggings and bicycle shorts to sports socks and bum bags paired with everything and anything in today’s wardrobe, design-led athleisure is the driving force behind the P.E Nation x H&M collaboration. Featuring iconic P.E Nation silhouettes reimagined in more sustainable fabrics, the collection effortlessly mixes performance wear with street style fashion. Large logos and tie-dye are set against contrast elastic waistbands, straps, colour-blocking and zip details. Made from materials including organic cotton and recycled polyester, the activewear, t-shirts, skirts, swimwear and undergarments have the distinctive P.E Nation retro vibe in black, white, grey marl, sand, mint green, neon pink and pops of bright orange.

“With the H&M collaboration, we want women all over the world to live a more confident, vibrant, fashionable life whilst juggling her fast-paced urban existence. The collection can be worn all day, every day, whilst being flexible, functional and style-led,” says Pip Edwards and Claire Tregoning, co-founders of P.E Nation.

“It’s been a lot of fun collaborating with P.E Nation – the teamwork and energy between them and our designers was great! Pip and Claire know first-hand about the need for activewear in all aspects of daily life as female entrepreneurs and co-founders of such a dynamic lifestyle brand. They are fantastic role models and super inspiring themselves. For the collaboration, pieces such as colour-blocked leggings, tie-dye t-shirts and the pleated skirt really emphasise the super stylish and striking performance wear distinctive to P.E Nation. We’re all pleased that there are more sustainable materials included in the collection, too,” adds Maria Östblom, head of womenswear design at H&M.