Based on intensive discussions with other trade fair organisers and key industry players, as well as taking government regulations into consideration, IGEDO Company will be showcasing the entire spectrum of fashion and shoes at one joint event, taking place between 30 August and 3 September 2020. According to the organisers, there will be one date for Gallery FASHION, SHOWROOM CONCEPT & Gallery SHOES, in Düsseldorf.

“In light of the current COVID-19 situation, we believe it is the only reasonable solution for us to merge together both tradeshows, including the accompanying SHOWROOM CONCEPT, on one date in the second half of 2020 – at around the same time that Gallery SHOES was originally scheduled to take place. After that, we will be reassessing the scheduling for the new ordering season in 2021,” says Ulrike Kähler, Managing Director of IGEDO Company.

“To maintain the strong appeal of Düsseldorf as an ordering destination, we are also in close contact with Supreme Women & Men Düsseldorf,” sums up Ulrike Kähler. “In terms of the space allocation within the halls, this merger presents us with a new, exciting challenge, but it’s one that we’re really looking forward to. Always, of course, subject to guidelines from the authorities and legislation regarding events during these unprecedented times of COVID-19.”