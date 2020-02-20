PFC S.r.l. and Zignago Holding S.p.A., both controlled by the Marzotto family, increased their voting share in HUGO BOSS AG from 10.13% to a total of 15.45%, the company announced in a statement.

“We are pleased to see that the Marzotto family has further increased their strategic investment in HUGO BOSS,” says Mark Langer, CEO of HUGO BOSS AG.

“It shows their commitment to our company. For many years, the collaboration with the Marzotto family has been highly constructive and trustful.“ Already since 2007, the Marzotto family is invested in Hugo Boss AG as a minority shareholder. With Luca and Gaetano Marzotto, since 2010, two family members are members of the Supervisory Board of the company. “We are convinced of the high potential that both brands, BOSS and HUGO, have. With its strategic ambition, the company has laid out a strong foundation for sustainable, profitable growth in the years to come. We aim at actively pursuing this path and provide utmost support,“ says Luca Marzotto, CEO of Zignago Holding S.p.A.

Credit foto: Hugo Boss – David Bowie collection