Inspired by the life and work of Vincent van Gogh, fashion and lifestyle brand Daily Paper has designed a capsule collection together with the Van Gogh Museum, incorporating several of Van Gogh’s masterpieces into a range of garments.

The official launch event took place at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, and starting February 15th, the collection is available both online and the Van Gogh Museum webstore, and physically in the Daily Paper flagship store and the Van Gogh Museum Shop in Amsterdam alongside selected retailers worldwide.

Wearable art

The Daily Paper x Van Gogh Museum collection consists of 21 pieces, including jackets, trousers and t-shirts. Given unprecedented access to van Gogh’s drawings, paintings and quotes, each custom designed garment incorporates pieces of the famous painter’s work reproduced in high-resolution and full colour as contemporary graphic prints.

Alongside some of his more iconic works such as Irises (1890) and Self-Portrait as a Painter (1887-1888), several lesser-known sketches and works by van Gogh also play a significant role in this clothing line offering an accessible introduction to collectible wearable art.

‘Some of Van Gogh’s less popular works are just as masterful as his better-known ones, yet not a lot of people are aware of them. That’s why we decided to focus on them.“ (Abderrahmane Trabsini, co-founder of Daily Paper).

For some designs, the paintings are combined with quotes by Van Gogh to give new context and meaning to his body of work. In one piece, Garden of the Asylum (1889), which he painted while admitted as a patient at an asylum in Saint-Rémy, is combined with the quote ‘Success is sometimes the outcome of a whole string of failures’, creating a thought-provoking statement into how a fierce determination can drive creatives like Van Gogh to insanity in the pursuit of perfection.