Eurojersey continues its partnership with Polytechnic University of Milan by assigning a new workshop topic based on the concept YOURHOMEINADRESS (L’ABITODAABITARE).

This project draws inspiration from the centenary celebration of the Bauhaus, the architectural and artistic movement founded in Weimar in 1919 which placed function before form and laid the foundations of modern architecture with its minimalism and linearity.

The workshop has invited students from the university degree course in Fashion Design to create a link between the innovative features of Sensitive® Fabrics and the design of future clothes envisaged as a habitat for our bodies. Stylistic research has focused on technical outerwear, enhanced by the exclusive performing features and fit of these fabrics, combined with manufacturing techniques such as heat-welded taping and bonding.

Each student has created an innovative packaging solution which, in addition to garment functionality, contributes to a shared value of sustainability. The project has led to the creation of practical outfits which may be machine washed at a low temperature and, since they are crease-resistant thanks to the properties of Sensitive® Fabrics, require no ironing.

Ten finalists recount their experience in the form of a look book packed with images and complete with a fashion shoot involving the project designers themselves.

The three prizewinners are: FUTURA by Beatrice Mannucci Benincasa, INHABIT by Giangastone Vassanelli and LA FORZA DEGLI OPPOSTI by Petra De Paoli.