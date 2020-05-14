The current developments around the Covid-19 pandemic do not allow on-site trade fair meetings at the moment, which makes it difficult for exhibitors and trade visitors to maintain business relations during this time. Messe Frankfurt came with an online fair solution: the order and data management portal Nextrade, which facilitates offers a digital business relationship between trade fair participants. The virtual fair has just passed 1,500 registered retailers, Messe Frankfurt informed.

„We have just passed the milestone of 1,500 registered retailers at Nextrade, and that with participants from 55 countries active on our Nextrade platform. And the trend is rising. On the supplier side, 185 companies from 17 countries are already registered with more than 250,000 articles – and new ones are added daily. Well-known companies such as Artebene, Le Feu, Emform, Mags, Noi, Römertopf or Sigikid are among our latest suppliers”, says Nicolaus Gedat, managing director of nmedia.

Online platforms cannot replace trade fairs, personal encounters and product experiences, but they can be an alternative for the customers’ business.

The online platform is not only aimed at trade fair participants. As the first digital B2B marketplace for Home & Living, the platform brings together supply and demand from the entire industry digitally – and thus creates great added value for both sides. It also offers suppliers completely new sales and distribution channels, especially abroad.