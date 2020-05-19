AMANN Group, a sewing thread manufacturer, has announced the production of FFP2 certified face masks in its Sewing Technology Center in Bönnigheim, Germany.
The production is carried out under strict hygienic conditions, and the FFP2 masks are certified by Dekra and approved for medical personnel during the pandemic to combat the COVID-19 virus. The distribution is carried out by the state of Baden-Württemberg.
„The production, which we have shortly ramped up, is relatively small within the scope of our laboratory. However, for AMANN it is very important that we are committed to improve the supply situation with protective equipment within the framework of our possibilities. Because every contribution counts,” says Bodo Bölzle, AMANN CEO.
AMANN is producing masks in order to support the Hauber Group, which urgently needed protective equipment in the current crisis situation on behalf of the state of Baden-Württemberg. The Hauber Group is a founding member of the Fight Covid 19 consortium, whose aim is to establish a resilient mask value-added network in Germany. Within a short period of time, it united competent medium-sized (German Mittelstand) companies in order to be able to produce certified protective clothing in Germany.
Photo credit: Amann Group