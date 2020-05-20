Sports company PUMA has teamed up with the BA Fashion course at Central Saint Martins in London to explore more sustainable technologies in textile manufacturing, the results of which can be seen in the new PUMA x CSM collection.

The collection includes a range of footwear, apparel and accessories for both men and women. It implements cutting edge dyeing technologies such as “Dope Dye” and digital printing, which reduce the use of chemicals and water. After being tested in the collection with Central Saint Martins, PUMA will also roll out these technologies in other parts of its product range.

Dope dyeing is a process which uses less energy, water and chemicals than conventional wet processing, as one step in the dyeing process is eliminated. Digitally printing logos directly onto fabric also helps reduce waste and chemicals. With these initiatives, PUMA reduced the water consumption in the collection by up to 17.4 percent, depending on the product.

Reducing waste goes beyond the production cycle, which is why PUMA also delved into new ways to make its marketing more sustainable. The campaign images for the collection were digitally sampled, using technology of Dutch digital fashion house, The Fabricant.

By using cotton from the Better Cotton Initiative, PUMA also significantly reduces the water use in producing the raw materials for the collection. In 2019, PUMA saved more than 13 billion liters of water by using BCI cotton throughout its product range, which is equivalent to 200 million average showers.

The PUMA x CSM collection will be available globally on May 14th on PUMA.com and selected retailers.

Photo credit: PUMA