As the international sports and outdoor industry is facing challenges, the ISPO team has decided to cancell OutDoor by ISPO 2020 and the ISPO SDG Summit. It also postponed the ISPO Digitize Summit. However, based on the feedback and needs of the industry stakeholders, ISPO developed a digital live conference for the sports and outdoor industry, offering orientation for the „new normality” during and after Corona: ISPO Re.Start Days on June 30 – July 1.

„Corona is changing the world, the rules are just being rewritten,” says Klaus Dittrich, Chairman of the Board of Management of Messe München.

The digital live conference is aimed at an international audience beyond the sports and outdoor industry and is developed in cooperation with industry associations such as the European Outdoor Group (EOG) and the Association of German Sports Retailers (vds).

Mark Held, President of the European Outdoor Group: „Access to nature is important and helpful for the well-being of all people. This is where we continue to see a growing importance and major role for the outdoor industry. At the same time, however, we must discuss the negative consequences of the crisis for society and the economy as a whole and rethink the challenges it poses.”

Focus on digitization, sustainability and health

The event will focus on three main topics: „Beyond Digitalization”, „Beyond Sustainability” and „Beyond Health”. The program is dedicated to best cases in times of Corona and will present ideas, projects and campaigns implemented at short notice. Experts will talk about the boost the pandemic is giving digitization, which aspects of it will be preserved and which counter-movements are already forming as a result. Industry experts will show in which areas consumers are questioning the behavior of companies and how brands should react.

ISPO Re.Start Days