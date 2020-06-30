Hyve Group announce changes to their 2020 show calendar

A brand-new, collaborative “Fashion Together” virtual forum will take place this September

Hyve Fashion’s London shows will return to the UK capital for the AW21 season

Due to the global impact of the Coronavirus pandemic, Hyve Group have announced changes to their 2020 show calendar. The Hyve Fashion portfolio, which includes the four leading London fashion trade shows, will bring Pure London, Pure Origin, Scoop and Jacket Required back to the UK capital in February 2021 for the AW21/22 season. Hyve Group are excited to announce the launch of a brand-new, virtual forum exclusively for its fashion community.

Following feedback from both exhibitors and visitors, Pure London, Pure Origin, Scoop and Jacket Required’s SS21 editions will not take place this year. Hyve Group is rescheduling the London fashion shows for a variety of reasons, to ensure that the portfolio retains its status as a market leader, and that attendance and participation reflect the quality that these shows offer.

The move reflects Hyve Group’s ongoing connection with, and understanding of, the UK fashion industry, as well as their commitment to produce market-leading fashion trade shows that provide real value to its audiences.

Hyve Group will be launching a digital-only forum designed to unite the fashion industry, called Fashion Together. Recognising the importance of connecting people as a crucial part of what the shows provide, Fashion Together will provide an exclusive seminar programme and practical advice designed to educate and inform delegates. This will take place from 1st to 2nd September 2020 and is open to fashion brands and buyers.

Martin Arnold, Hyve Fashion Portfolio Director says, “After closely monitoring the situation, and listening to our customers, we have taken the decision that our London shows will not take place this year. We have carefully considered hosting these shows later in the year, but after speaking with our customers we feel that this would not provide the value that they have come to expect. However, we are excited to connect with our industry at Fashion Together and look forward to welcoming everyone to Pure London, Pure Origin, Scoop and Jacket Required when they return to London in February 2021.”

Supporting this decision, a regular exhibitor at Hyve’s London shows Ian Campbell-Smith, Director at Palladio Associates told the Group, “We wholeheartedly support the brave decision to postpone Scoop International and Pure London until February 2021. Buyers, brands and showrooms have come to expect the very best when it comes to taking part or visiting both Scoop International and Pure London, which would not have been possible given the present circumstances. We look forward to a reinvigorated and safe show at Scoop’s usual home at the Saatchi Gallery and Pure London at Olympia London early next year.”

As the UK events industry recovers from the coronavirus crisis, Pure London, Pure Origin, Scoop and Jacket Required will return to London to host their physical AW21/22 editions on 14th – 16th February 2021.

