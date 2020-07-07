German kick-off for the European fashion and shoe industry: Gallery FASHION and Gallery SHOES, together with their accompanying five-day SHOWROOM CONCEPT coinciding with Supreme Düsseldorf from 28 August 2020, will be offering the first opportunity for the sector to get together in Germany from 30 August until 1 September 2020.

“After these last few months, which have been extremely draining and stressful for everyone, we are really looking forward to welcoming both sectors to one joint ordering and information platform in Düsseldorf,” sums up Ulrike Kähler, the Managing Director of Igedo Company who is responsible for both Gallery formats.

At the combined special format of Gallery FASHION and Gallery SHOES there will be a mix of approx. one third fashion and two thirds shoes. Based on experience, the organiser of the medium-sized tradeshow is expecting to be able to control visitor numbers very well in September 2020.

Strengthening Düsseldorf as a ‘fashion bridge’ together with Supreme Düsseldorf is at the focus of this combined ordering date. Regular shuttles will connect the two events.