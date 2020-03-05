Ahead of International Women’s Day, PUMA will support girls and women in sport by giving away ultraviolet laces with every footwear purchase and will make a donation of up to 100,000 euros to Women Win, an organization delivering girls’ sport programs across the globe.

Beginning March 1, the laces will be given away with every footwear purchase at select retail locations globally, and for every pair of laces produced, PUMA will make a donation of 1 euro. PUMA has also called on its network of ambassadors, athletes, and social fans to sport the laces. For every unique Instagram post that includes the laces and #PUMAWomen, PUMA will donate 1 euro. On the days leading up to International Women’s Day, PUMA will make additional donations for every minute played and goal or point scored by our athletes. The social media campaign and the donations made based on our athletes’ performances will contribute up to 25,000 euros to the total contribution to Women Win of up to 100,000 euros.

Founded in 2007, Women Win has given millions of girls and women across the world the opportunity to play sports and build leadership skills. The organization currently supports initiatives in Asia, the Pacific, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East as well as North, South and Central America.

The laces will be available at select PUMA stores and retail partners around the world, ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8.