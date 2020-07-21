The international fair dedicated to home textiles will take place in Frankfurt, as usual, between 12 and 15 of January 2021, as Messe Frankfurt informed. Numerous exhibitors and visitors have decided to participate, and there is an overview of all companies online.

By mid-July, 947 exhibitors from 49 countries had made a firm booking for a stand at Heimtextil, occupying a surface area equivalent of nine football fields.

Authorities have allowed the return of trade fair operations, given that there is a minimum social distance of 1.5 metres. Since the start of July, travel to the EU from selected third countries has been possible again. The German government has so far permitted unrestricted travel to Germany for visitors from eleven countries, in addition to the 26 EU member states.

Free tickets: Heimtextil supports exhibitors and visitors

Given the challenging situation facing many companies, Heimtextil is supporting its exhibitors and visitors with a new measure: exhibitors will be given free ticket codes to pass on to their customers.