Following the cancellation of this year’s fair due to the corona pandemic, Heimtextil is extending its range of digital services and launching a new online materials library entitled ‘Future Materials Library’.

Heimtextil is now showing a selection of innovative materials from all over the world in the digital ‘Future Materials Library’. At the last physical Heimtextil in 2020, visitors had the opportunity to explore the ‘Future Materials Library’ with all their senses. Now, in the online version of the library, visitors can discover the potential of previously unknown textiles at any time.

The curators of the new materials library are London-based futures-research agency, FranklinTill.

Heimtextil se amână pentru încă un an

Somnul ca element de lifestyle la Heimtextil

“We are transitioning to a materials revolution that will help restore the balance in our relationship to our planet. As part of the Heimtextil Trends 21/22, we present a new selection of materials for interior applications with exciting innovations from all over the world”, says Caroline Till of FranklinTill.

A mix of commercially viable products and developments in an early stage

Imaginative designers and environmentally-aware manufacturers: FranklinTill has organised the materials in four themes: REGENERATIVE CROPS, REMADE FIBRES, HARVESTING WASTE STREAMS and SUSTAINABLE COLOUR.

An example of a supplier of regenerative crops is the British company Tengri, which obtains rare yak fibres directly from a cooperative of nomadic yak shepherds in the Khangai region of Mongolia. In this way, Tengri enriches the pool of sustainable natural materials that, in addition to yak fibres, includes hemp, nettle and flax.

When it comes to remade fibres, the Finnish pioneers from Ioncell supply a pioneering material: they use an ionic liquid to turn used textiles, pulp, old newspapers and cardboard into strong textile fibres, which are then used to make long-lasting, high-quality fabrics.

Against the background of 28 million tonnes of food being thrown away every year in Japan, the country’s Food Textile company is dedicated to the reduction of food waste, which it uses to make sustainable dyes. In a patented process, blueberries, red cabbage, coffee and matcha are turned into natural, brilliant textile dyes.