CBRE Romania assisted the furniture and home decor retailer JYSK in opening a new store in Bucharest. The new store is located in Prelungirea Ghencea, in a single-unit building, next to Mega Image and it comprises approximately 1,200 square meters.

JYSK now has exceeded the threshold of 100 units in Romania.

„We could no longer travel or go out on the town, instead, we invested in our living spaces. As behavioural changes, this past year and a half has accelerated certain trends, such as making more use of the online environment. Although online shopping has increased, the physical store has remained an important meeting point for home & deco customers, who want to see, touch and test the furniture, mattresses, pillows, duvets or other products”, explained Raluca Dascalu, Communications Manager, JYSK Romania.

The symbiosis developed between offline and online shopping was the foundation that kept retailers active and relevant in the first part of 2021, a period in which lockdowns were relaxed and consumption resumed its growth, according to the Romania Market Outlook H1 2021 report launched by CBRE Research.

Credit foto: JYSK